WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man who dropped off his 4 year-old daughter, who had been fatally shot, at a relative's home in central Georgia.
According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the father of the four-year-old girl called police around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, informing them his daughter had been shot. An officer then came to the man's home, only to find he had left the area with the girl.
Police later received information that the man, who has not been identified, dropped off the girl with family and then left the area. The girl was pronounced dead by the Wilcox County Coroner.
CBS affiliate WMAZ reports the sheriff would not say whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or a homicide.
Police obtained a warrant and searched the man's home in Rochelle, Georgia and that evidence has been turned over to the GBI Crime Lab. The incident remains under investigation.
