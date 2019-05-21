MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) A young child was rescued from a hot car Tuesday afternoon in a McDonough Walmart parking lot.
Police and firefighters were notified after several shoppers noticed the two-year-old child. Fire EMS provided medical attention to the child who was also transported to Henry Piedmont Hospital where he was released.
The father, Christopher Urgent, was arrested for cruelty to children. He was transported to Henry County Jail.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as details develop.
