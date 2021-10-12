ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A father and his daughter have been sentenced to federal prison for selling millions of dollars of stolen retail products through their online businesses, Acting United States Attorney Kurt R. Erskine confirmed.
Robert Whitley, also known as Mr. Bob, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. The 70-year-old Atlanta native pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property.
His daughter, 47-year-old Noni Whitley, was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. She previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.
“These crimes impact not only the retailers, but every consumer,” said Erskine. “Organized retail crime and other massive frauds have become more common through online platforms. We and our law enforcement partners will continue to seek out and prosecute these criminal enterprises.”
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the father-daughter duo executed the retail crime operation between Jan. 2011 and Nov. 2019, under businesses "Closeout Express" and "Essentials Daily Discounts."
Robert acted as the owner and operator of Closeout Express. Noni helped operate and manage their operation.
Closeout Express and Essential Daily Discounts operated from a warehouse and several residences in Atlanta. The defendants relied on skilled shoplifters to steal specific retail products. The shoplifters would steal products from various retailers, national drugstore chains and national supermarket chains throughout metro Atlanta, including CVS, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walgreens. The shoplifters would typically bring the stolen product in large trash bags to Closeout Express’s warehouse in southwest Atlanta. Robert and Noni Whitley paid the thieves in cash for the stolen product.
Closeout Express then sold the stolen retail products at below retail or even wholesale cost, mainly online at its own websites and through various online e-commerce platforms, including the Amazon Marketplace, the Walmart Marketplace and the Sears Marketplace. During that time, Closeout Express sold more than 140,000 items.
In November of 2019, law enforcement shut down the Whitleys’ operation. That month, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service executed multiple search warrants at Closeout Express’s southwest Atlanta warehouse and its other residences. Altogether, agents recovered more than $1 million in stolen retail product.
While in operation, Robert and Noni are believed to have sold stolen retail product valued at more than $6.1 million.
In addition to their prison sentence, the defendants are ordered to pay $4,348,762.90 in restitution to the victim retailers.
“The Whitley’s are now paying the price for inflicting financial harm to legitimate small businesses and consumers affected by those businesses losses,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to working together to protect consumers and businesses from these types of crimes.”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Postal Inspection Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.