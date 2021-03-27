A father was declared dead after drowning while attempting to save his son on Lake Seaton in Carrollton Saturday.
The man reportedly entered the water to save his son who had fallen from a boat. The man was able to get his son back into the boat, but was unable to get himself out of the water.
Emergency crews are on the scene and have recovered the father's body. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
