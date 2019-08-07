FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Troy Griffith is a part-time songwriter and full-time father, but when he combined to the two, he created quite the buzz on the internet.
The 49-year-old father created the song "Ten by Twelve" and debuted it on Youtube. The country tune focuses on the daily struggles of kids with special needs and the parents who raise them. He dedicated the song to his 10-year-old daughter, Lily.
"She's diagnosed with Down Syndrom, [and] she had a lot of heart issues when she was born," said Griffith.
He says raising kids with special needs can be challenging and hopes this song reminds Lily and other special need kids they are loved, no matter what.
"It's a lot more work than your average kid, but it's 100 percent worth it, and I love her to death," he added.
"Ten by Twelve" been viewed more than 6,000 times on Youtube and shared across social media.
Though his number one fan is his dauther.
"I'd say the first 200 views were from her."
Regardless of the likes or shares or comments, the meaning behind the song is what matters most.
"Like I said, I think it's a good song with a lot of meaning and will touch people."
As far as what's next, Griffith hopes to perform the song at this year's Buddy Walk on October 5th in Atlanta.
