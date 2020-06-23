JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (CBS46) Two Thomaston men are dead after they were fatally shot while working in Jacksonville, Florida.
According to News4Jax, 37 year-old Phillip Harley, a father of five children from Thomaston, was one of two men killed while both were working on a cellphone tower on Jacksonville's west side on June 18. News4Jax says family and friends identified the other man killed as Michael Thomas, also of Thomaston. An officer at the scene shortly after the incident occurred said it was unclear if the shooting was part of a robbery.
The news station says Harley and Thomas traveled from Thomaston to work in Jacksonville about a week before the incident.
Meanwhile, according to Harley's obituary, funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home in Thomaston. Interment will follow at Upson Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Harley's family.
