ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 32-year-old man is dead after gunfire rang through an apartment complex in DeKalb County overnight.
Bruce Gains Jr. was found dead in his home on Glenhollow Circle. The father of seven was reportedly shot several times with investigators collecting at least 90 additional rounds from the scene. Police say several bullets also appeared to have flown through windows of cars in the parking lot and hit multiple buildings.
”I’m going to miss my nephew he was a good kid to me,” his aunt, Cassie Johnson, told CBS46.
His family says they don’t know why anyone would want to harm him.
"My last conversation with him was about three or four days ago and he got a birthday coming up so I asked him what he wanted to do and he said I just want to be here,” Johnson shared.
No other injuries were reported from this incident. The alleged shooter remains at-large.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest as more information becomes available.
