Calls continue to grow Friday for Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign, only days after she was sworn in to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district.
The Republican firebrand has already made a name for herself, filing paperwork to impeach new President Joe Biden. But the outrage is tied to comments regarding school shootings, and claims that massacres like the one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida were faked; part of a hoax or “false flag,” designed to create sympathy and political support that would usher in an era of stricter gun laws.
Fred Guttenberg’s 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas on Valentine’s Day 2018.
“She was tough, she was sweet. She was funny. She knew right from wrong. Her ability to dominate the energy in a room. That was all her. She just had that. The world lost somebody who was destined to do amazing things,” he told CBS46 News' Rick Folbaum.
So imagine Guttenberg’s reaction when he read Facebook comments from Taylor Greene.
“A false flag, planned shooting,” someone commented.
“Exactly,” Taylor Greene wrote, seeming to agree the massacre was somehow not as it appeared. Another commenter said a sheriff deputy was getting “kickbacks” for taking part in some kind of plot aimed at winning support for stricter gun laws.
Taylor Greene responded, “My thoughts exactly. Paid to do what he did and keep his mouth shut.” Both comments are now deleted, but not before the group Media Matters took a screen grab.
Fred Guttenberg said he has a message for the congresswoman – who has also expressed support for the online conspiracy cult, QAnon and reportedly has doubts about the 9/11 attacks and the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Guttenberg, who says he’s traveling to DC to attempt to meet with Taylor Greene, says he wants to tell her, “I’m Jaime Guttenberg’s dad, who was murdered in Parkland, Florida. Are you ready to acknowledge that Parkland happened, or do you still want to discuss the lie? This person has no place in the halls of Congress. She is a disgrace.”
The groups Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action, as well as a team of Parkland parents have all called on Taylor Greene to resign. CBS46 reached out to Congresswoman Taylor Greene’s office with a series of questions about her Facebook remarks and what her current beliefs are. We have not heard back.
