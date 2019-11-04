ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gone without a trace, a 21 year-old Atlanta college student has been missing for nearly a week.
“I love you baby. Just come home,” Bobby Wright said.
That’s a desperate plea from a father on a mission.
“I’m not gonna leave until you get home,” Wright explained.
Bobby Wright and his family left their home in Athens determined to find his daughter, Alexis Crawford.
“Can you just please help me find my baby sister. And Alexis we love you,” Derrick Carter said.
According to Atlanta Police, Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University, was last seen by her roommate the night of Wednesday, October 30. In her last conversation with her sister that night, Crawford asked her family to cash app her money.
“I hope that God is walking with you and please prevent any evil that comes her way,” Alexandra Crawford explained.
Crawford’s cell phone charger and the key to her apartment were discovered inside her home. At this point in the investigation, police aren’t ruling out foul play.
“There is nothing that you may think that is not important. Everything that you have is important at this time because we need to bring Miss Crawford back home safely to her family,” said Captain Jacquelyn Ginn- Villaroel of the Atlanta Police department.
Crawford was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black hoodie, and a cheetah print scarf before she disappeared.
If you have any information on her whereabouts or disappearance, you're asked to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers immediately at 404-577-8477.
