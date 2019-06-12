(CBS46) -- Father’s Day is fast approaching, but it’s not too late to get a great deal for dad. Online coupon site CouponFollow, which tracks coupon codes from online merchants, has gathered some great deals to help you save money on great gifts.
Here are just a few:
Reebok: Get 30% off everything, an extra 50% off sale items, $5 to $20 off select items and a $20 gift card with a gift card purchase of $100 or more.
Crock-Pot: Deluxe lunch crocks are buy one, get one free.
Perry Ellis: Get up to 70% off Father’s Day items. Dress shirts are $18, polos under $20 and pants under $25.
Dango Products: 20% off stylish wallets for dad.
Kohl's: Offering $10 off $50 for all Father’s Day gifts, such as small appliances, outdoor patio items, apparel and more.
CrateJoy: Offering 20% off subscription boxes.
Father’s Day 2019 is Sunday, June 16. Visit CouponFollow’s Father’s Day 2019 Coupon Roundup for more deals.
