CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Carroll County man will spend the next 15 years in prison after being convicted in the death of his infant baby girl.
Darius Lara, 25, was pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the death of his eight-month-old daughter in December of 2015.
In December of 2015, Lara gave his daughter, Natalia Esmerelda Jane Ro Lara, a lethal dose of Diphenhydramine after he opened up a capsule of liquid Benadryl and put it in her mouth after he says she wouldn't stop crying. It wasn't until 2017 that the GBI crime lab ruled the death a homicide and toxicology reports were released.
Daruis Lara was later arrested and admitted to the crime. He accepted a plea deal last week.
“I know this case has been a work in progress for some years, it has been a tedious job, and it has required a lot of hours from our dedicated Investigators partnering with the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office to ensure that sweet Baby Natalia would not be forgotten," said Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley in a press release.
