ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A six-year-old child is recovering at a local hospital after allegedly being shot in the face his father.
Atlanta police say the father and son were involved in an attempted murder-suicide on Monday at Peckerson Park. The six-year-old child, who was shot in the face, managed to survive and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Shots rang out near the corner of Deckner and Beatie Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
“When they arrived on scene they saw a vehicle with two occupants,” Maj. Andrew Senzer of the Atlanta police department explained.
Those two people were the unidentified father and son.
Despite being shot in the face, the child was found, “alert and conscious,” according to Senzer.
The child was rushed to the hospital where police say he is in stable condition. The second person found in the vehicle was an adult.
The father died in the vehicle. Police told CBS46 they found the gun in his hand.
“By all accounts it appears to be an attempted murder with a suicide,” Senzer said.
Police are working to contact the child's mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.