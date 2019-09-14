CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dispute between a father and son took a turn for the worst early Saturday afternoon.
Clayton County Officials say Larry Coakley shot his son in the chest after a domestic dispute.
A family member then drove Coakley to Dekalb County jail where he attempted to turn himself in. After officials ran his name, Coakley’s name did not come back as wanted, so they released him moments later.
After his release officials found Coakley walking about a mile away from the jail on Covington Road. Police arrested Coakley without incident and was transported to Georgia’s toughest para-military jail better known as “The Hill-ton.”
Coakley‘s son was reported in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation.
