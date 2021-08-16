CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A child custody visit took turn for the worse following a shooting in Cherokee County.
Around noon on Saturday, August 7, deputies responded to a person shot call on Mohawk Trail in Acworth. When they arrived to the scene, deputies found 31-year-old Eduardo Figueroa of Acworth, dead just outside of the home.
During the investigation, 32-year-old Nicholas Mimms of Powder Springs, who is in relationship with the mother of Figueroa’s child, told deputies that he had allegedly shot Figueroa.
Officials say neither Mimms nor Figueroa resided at the home; the residence belonged to Mimms’ parents.
Luckily, neither the mother nor the child were at the home at the time of the shooting, deputies reported.
Police arrested Mimms Saturday, charging him with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery. Mimms was reported as being at the location when deputies arrived. He is currently in custody without bond at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.