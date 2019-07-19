GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta family suffered two major losses within a two-day span.
On July 18 nine-year-old Ethan Chen passed a week after he was pulled from Lake Lanier. The very next day his father, Libao Chen passed away.
Libao jumped into the lake to save his son on July 11. The boy had gone missing but was soon located by lifeguards who rushed into the lake to retrieve both he and his father.
Both were hospitalized and listed in critical condition before their passing.
