ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As Georgia and Florida both jockey for position to possibly host the Republican National Convention if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to move it; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is telling everyone it's too early to make any rash decisions.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases comments come after President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to pull the 2020 Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina, if the Democratic governor couldn't assure they will be allowed "full attendance" in the arena. Democrats, who moved their planned event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July to August, have acknowledged their event may need to be virtual while Republicans have said they plan to move ahead with an in-person event.
"What I think we need to do, Jim, is reserve judgment right now to see what the situation would be," Fauci told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "Newsroom" when asked if it was safe to have packed arenas without restrictions in place. "I mean, if we have a really significant diminution in the number of new cases and hospitalizations and we're at a level where it is really very low, then, again, according to the guidelines, you may be able to go to whatever phase you're in and have some sort of a capability of gathering."
He continued, "But I think we need to reserve judgment right now because we're still a few months from there. Hopefully, we will see that diminution. If we don't, then as I said before, I would have significant reservations about that."
In a series of tweets on Monday, Trump lambasted North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and contended that the Democrat is "unable to guarantee" that the arena can be filled to capacity. The President also demanded Republicans "immediately be given" an answer from Cooper on the convention's future in the city.
Tuesday, Trump went as far in as giving the city a hypothetical deadline of one week to make a decision on whether to give the President what he wants or lose the convention.
As discussions continued about the Republican convention's future in North Carolina, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans, have offered to host the event to take place in their states.
Kemp tweeted Tuesday, "With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention," adding, "We hope you will consider the Peach State @realdonaldtrump!"
DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday, "The door is open."
"We want to have the conversation whether it's RNC or DNC because I think it would be good for the people of Florida," he said. "Florida wants to work with you if you're a business, if you're a sports team, if you want to have some of these events, we want to work with you to get to yes."
