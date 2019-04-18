ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man says he paid for space and still was given a ticket, all due to a faulty ATL Plus reader.
The Wednesday before last began perfectly for Gregory Reddick; friends, food, and fun. Then things turned for Riddick.
“I saw ATL Plus pull up to my car and I saw them put a ticket on my vehicle,” Reddick said.
Reddick felt something wasn’t right because he told CBS46 he paid for the space at a nearby meter.
“When I showed her my receipt that I had already paid for a space; she said that I was in the wrong. that I entered the wrong number for my license plate tag,” Reddick explained.
He then asked the ATL Plus employee to look a bit closer.
“Then she realized that it was her reader that was actually wrong,” Reddick told CBS46 NEWS.
Turns out ATL plus’s licenses plate reading machine had a bad day.
“What showed up wrong on her reader was the number three, right beside it we have the little peach, part of the peach on the license plate; so when her reader read it as an eight not a three…You know imperfect man makes imperfect machines,” Reddick explained.
The woman voided Reddick’s ticket, but Reddick said his days of trusting ATL Plus are over. He wonders how many people received a ticket thanks to a false reading and pay it without thinking twice.
CBS46 NEWS wondered that as well. We reached out to both the city of Atlanta and ATL Plus multiple times to find out what led to this mistake? How many times it happens a year? And what will be done to ensure it never happens again?
A representative said the city is working on getting those answers.
