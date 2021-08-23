FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Fayette County Public Schools is under a temporary mask mandate for all schools and office buildings starting Tuesday through Set. 17, 2021, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to a spokesperson with the school district, parents received a letter about the mask requirement on Monday night.
A school official said currently, 16 of their 24 schools have face-covering requirements. In the letter it explained, schools are placed on a face mask mandate when one percent of their combined student and staff population tests positive for COVID-19.
“This rising number commands that we take action to help mitigate the spread of the virus so that our students and their teachers can remain in school. Layering tactics such as face coverings, hand washing, and distancing when possible is a proven strategy to help slow virus spread,” stated the letter.
According to the letter, the school district’s COVID-19 task force will continue to monitor the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Once the school system drops below a one percent positive rate for two consecutive weeks, the face-covering protocol will be reevaluated.
Parents will hear from the school system regarding the status of the mask mandate the week of Sept. 13, 2021.
