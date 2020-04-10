ATLANTA – A Fayetteville woman is facing federal charges after prosecutors say she sold an unregistered pesticide she claimed protected against viruses.
According to a press release from the U.S Attorney’s office, Rong Sun, a/k/a Vicky Sun, 34, “took advantage of the current worldwide crisis to sell an illegal product with the claim that it protects individuals from viruses,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “We will take quick action through the Georgia COVID-19 Task Force to put a stop to criminals preying on the public with Coronavirus-related fraud schemes.”
According to U.S. Attorney Pak, Sun allegedly sold an unregistered pesticide, Toamit Virus Shut Out, through eBay.
The advertisement for the product allegedly claimed that it would help protect individuals from viruses, the press release stated.
The sale of this item not only violates several federal laws, it also gives people a false hope. During a global crisis, like we are experiencing right now, it is incredibly dangerous and reckless to exploit people’s fear for profit,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama.
Approved products used to fight COVID-19 can be found at epa.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.