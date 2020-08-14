Fayetteville, Ga. (CBS46)-- One of the largest movie theatre companies is opening some theaters, including one here in metro Atlanta.
Cinemark Tinseltown 17 and XD reopens Friday, August 14th, as part of the company's "test-and-learn process". The company says the process is helping to train staff in implementing cleaning and sanitation protocols before reopening other locations.
Those new protocols include mandatory face masks for employees and patrons, assigned socially-distant seating, limited capacity, and a number of cleaning initiatives for staff.
The reopening features "Comeback Classic" films and reduced ticket and concession prices. Moviegoers also have the option to book private movie screenings for up to 20 guests.
