WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46)—Federal authorities announced two additional Georgians were arrested in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
According to the FBI, agents arrested Nolan H. Kidd, 21, of Crawford, and Savannah D. McDonald, 20, of Elberton, after receiving a tip that the two were involved in the January 6 protests.
On January 11, days after the violent Capitol protests, agents received a tip reporting Kidd was believed to be inside of the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riots, federal documents showed. The tip included a screenshot of a Facebook account that is believed to belong to Kidd, and had the caption, “Just made it home, I have tons of photos and videos to share with you guys.”
On January 14, agents allegedly received another tip indicating that McDonald was also inside of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The tip, according to FBI agents, included a photograph of the person believed to be McDonald inside of the U.S. Capitol.
After receiving the tip on January 14, agents reportedly interviewed McDonald in Elberton, Georgia. According to federal documents, agents showed her McDonald a picture of a person inside of the Capitol, and McDonald allegedly told the agents it was her in the photograph.
“McDonald stated that she and Kidd marched to the U.S. Capitol, and when they reached the U.S. Capitol, there were uniformed police officers near the doors telling them to come inside and showing them where to go,” according to charging documents.
On January 15, agents separately interviewed Kidd in Athens, and Kidd reportedly told agents that the doors to the U.S. Capitol were wide open.
During the FBI’s investigation, agents said they found several videos and photographs on social media that allegedly showed McDonald wearing a "TRUMP 2020” beanie hat, black jacket, black gloves, and black leggings. Also, photographs and videos believed to be Kidd showed him reportedly wearing “a MAGA hat, a red sweatshirt, and a black jacket with a yellow and red stripe.”
FBI agents reported a Youtube video from the Young Patriot Society was uploaded to YouTube titled: Storming the Capitol.
A person in the Youtube video, according to agents, interviewed four people and two of people are believed to be McDonald and Kidd. Charging documents reported, “During the (YouTube) interview, McDonald confirmed they were part of the first 100 people to enter the Capitol. Kidd states we got in from the back.”
Federal agents said the YouTube video shows a man behind the camera yelling, “We broke in. We own this building. This is our house.”
The Youtube video then returned to Kidd’s interview where he reportedly said, “he entered the elevators with McDonald, went to the basement, and then rode the elevator all the way up to the top floor.”
Agents also said McDonald took video footage of herself saying, “I’ve been tear-gassed three times today. Three times”, and moments later, “a man behind the camera responds, me too. But we broke—we broke through.” Later, the video showed McDonald reportedly saying, “we did not break-in.”
Agents then got a warrant to do additional searches on both Kidd and McDonald’s social media accounts.
“On January 7, 2021, in a private message, an individual asked Kidd, why did you remove your pics, to which Kidd responded, the FBI are trying to identify anyone that inside and press charges. Kidd then privately sent the individual the following pictures":
On March 8, agents accessed a Facebook account believed to belong to McDonald. According to arrests documents, Kidd posted a video in a group chat, and “in the video, Kidd and McDonald are inside the U.S. Capitol, and McDonald states, I’m the only girl that made it into the Senate.”
So far, at least 14 Georgians have been arrested in connection to the January 6 protests.
To see a copy of the federal arrests documents, please click here.
