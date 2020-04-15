CHARLEVOIX County, MI (CBS46) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered to find a Michigan man who is accused of sex crimes.
The FBI along with Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department are searching for Matthew John Dietz.
Dietz is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 and accosting a child for immoral proposes on September 19, 2018.
According to authorities, a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued on March 18.
Investigators say Dietz is known to have ties in Georgia.
This is an on-going investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.