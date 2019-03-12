ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) An FBI agent is under investigation for an alleged rape that took place in Atlanta just before Super Bowl LVIII.
Christopher Paul was in town from Florida and meeting with an old female friend on February 22nd when the alleged incident took place. Paul and the woman, who has not been identified, went out for drinks when she said she blacked out.
She told police when she woke up, Paul was touching her in a sexual manner. Afterwards she said the two engaged in sexual intercourse, but only because she feared for her safety.
Six days went by before the victim sought medical treatment. At that time a rape kit was not able to be performed.
Paul was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery. He is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta, according to an APD spokesperson.
The FBI investigation is on-going.
