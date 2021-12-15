FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes overseas

(CNN) - Six FBI agents on assignment overseas are accused of soliciting prostitution, trafficking drugs and more.
The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General released an investigative report Tuesday. It alleges four FBI officials solicited, procured and accepted sex from prostitutes while on duty in a foreign country and then lied about it.
The report says a fifth official also allegedly tried to pay for sex overseas and a sixth official is accused of knowing about what happened but not reporting it.
The allegations about all six unnamed agents violate Justice Department and FBI policies.
Two of the officials accused have resigned, two retired and one was removed during the investigation.
The Office of the Inspector General referred its report to the FBI for further action.
