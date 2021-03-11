As FBI agents and local law enforcement descended on a house in Stone Mountain; an entire neighborhood was left confused and in shock.
“I had no idea what was happening,” said a neighbor living on Colony E Drive in Stone Mountain. “I opened the front door and there was a Dekalb Police Bomb Squad truck parked right in front of my house."
Neighbors said they heard FBI agents shouting that they were serving a warrant. Surveillance video from a neighbor’s camera showed an intimidating scene as an armored truck with a battering ram and heavily armed agents advanced on the home.
Neighbors were told to stay inside their houses or stay back.
“It was blocked off on one end and police said there was police activity and we couldn’t come any further," said a neighbor who lives only a few houses away from the targeted home. "So there’s another way to get into the neighborhood, and we tried that, and there was also a blockade there same thing; and they gave us a little more information about a potential bomb related issue so we left.”
Neighbors said a man and his son live in the house that was raided. Property records show Robert Clinton Moore lives and owns the home raided. CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke to Robert on the phone who told him the situation was ridiculous and a misunderstanding, and declined to comment further.
As the two men from the home were being questioned, neighbors said they saw computer hard drives and other equipment taken from the home and examined. They also said unmarked cars had been watching the home in the days prior to Thursday's raid.
“It’s very alarming because you look and see FBI and bomb squad and you can’t help but think the absolute worst,” said a neighbor.
