ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms to CBS46 that it is assisting the Atlanta Police Department in the murder of Katie Janness at Piedmont Park.
Janness, 40, was found dead just after 1 a.m. Wednesday inside the park after not returning home from a walk with her dog, Bowie. She was found by her life partner, Emma Clark, who went looking for her when she did not answer her phone.
Atlanta Police released a surveillance image of Janness walking her dog across the Pride intersection at 12:09am Wednesday. Less than an hour later, they received a call from Clark around 1:10am, that Janness had been found dead in the park near the 10th street entrance off of Charles Allen Drive.
"The very first thing that I thought when I heard that she and her dog had been murdered was this was a person that did not know her, that this was a person that was in the park waiting for an opportunity," said CBS46 crime scene expert Sheryl "Mac" McCollum.
She is not involved in the investigation but offered insight and expertise to analyze the case.
"It sounds to me like it was a blitz attack. It just happened quick, she never even saw the person coming is what it appears," she said.
McCollum commended APD's choice of requesting the FBI.
"They’ve got profilers, they’ve got a behavioral unit, they can tell us a lot about this killer. The location, what they notice, what they saw," she said. "Was she posed in some way? Where exactly was she stabbed? All of those things are going to matter to the FBI.”
McCollum said as detectives look at every piece of video they can find from surveillance cameras they're likely also looking into the victim's background.
"Where she worked, did she have any customers who were harassing her? They're going to talk to friends and family," said McCollum.
"When you have this level of violence, law enforcement in any case like this, not specifically hers, but any case, is going to look for postmortem injuries," she said. "They're going to look for anything significant that tells them more about the killer. Was there any necrophilia? Was there any mutilation? And if that’s the case, you’re talking about a very significant killer, we would call them a lust killer."
Atlanta Police increased patrols in the area. Officers on bikes are on duty 24/7 riding inside and around the park. The mounted patrol unit is patrolling the areal
Police are not releasing surveillance video or the 911 call in the investigation. CBS46 has requested copies of the autopsy report and the dog's necropsy report.
