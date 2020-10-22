ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are investigating the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta after an inmate was found dead Thursday.
Around 11:45 a.m. inmate Lamonte Lloyd, 27, was found unresponsive; staff members immediately initiated life-saving measures, but were unable to resuscitate him.
Lloyd was then transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff.
No staff or other inmates were injured during the incident and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified, authorities told CBS46 News.
Llyod was sentenced in the Western District of North Carolina to serve a 420-month sentence for conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity. He had been in custody at USP Atlanta since March 24, 2020.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
