MIRAMAR, Fl. (CBS46) -- The search for missing mother Leila Cavett continues weeks after her two-year-old son was found wandering alone in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex.

On Thursday, the Florida FBI held a press conference showing the last known surveillance photos of the 21-year-old.

"Leila's separation from her son is completely out of character. Her family and others in our community are very concerned about her safety and well being," said FBI Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro.

According to CBS4, Leila was seen on the evening of July 24 at a Cracker Barrel in Vero Beach. She was again spotted the following day at a RaceTrac gas station on Hollywood Boulevard, and then on the evening of July 25 at the same gas station with her son Kamdyn.

“We believe some people who are familiar with the circumstances surrounding Leila’s disappearance remain in our community, while some have left the area,” said Piro. “For those who have already been interviewed, we thank you for your cooperation, as we may be asking for your help again.”