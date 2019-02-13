ATLANTA (CBS46) – The FBI released 16 recent drawings Tuesday by a man they say could be one of the most prolific serial killers in history and could be related to possible killings in the Atlanta area.
Samuel Little, 78, has confessed to 90 murders from 1970 to 2005. According to the FBI, while investigating cold cases across the country, Little’s name had come up. Once he was interviewed by crime analysts, he was ready to share the trail of terror he left across the country.
“Over the course of that interview in May,” said ViCAP crime analysts Christina Palazzolo, who was sitting down the hall combing through data with Williamson, “he went through city and state and gave Ranger Holland the number of people he killed in each place. Jackson, Mississippi—one; Cincinnati, Ohio—one; Phoenix, Arizona—three; Las Vegas, Nevada—one.”
The FBI has been able to confirm at least 34 of the killings, with more pending confirmation. That’s why the FBI released the pictures Little has drawn in prison.
“We are hoping that someone – family member, former neighbor, friend – might recognize the victim and provide that crucial clue in helping authorities make an identification,” FBI spokeswoman Shayne Buchwald told USA Today. “We want to give these women their names back and their family some long-awaited answers.”
Little confessed to killing three women in the Atlanta area. One victim, a black female between the ages of 35 and 40, was killed in 1981. A second woman, a white female aged 26, was killed in 1983 or 1984 and was possibly from Griffith, Georgia. The FBI said the other victim was a black female between the ages of 23-25 and was possibly a college student.
The FBI has been unable to match the confessed killings in Atlanta to specific victims from that time. The FBI said if you have any information about the identities of the women in the drawings, call ViCAP at 1-800-634-4097.
