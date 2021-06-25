FITZGERALD, Ga. (CBS46) -- The FBI and other authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who killed a pregnant mother.
According to the FBI, Kasara Brown, 24, of Fitzgerald, Ga., was found murdered in her home in September 2019.
She was fatally shot multiple time, authorities said.
“Investigators believe Brown’s murder is gang related and she may have been mistakenly killed or killed to send a message”, according to an FBI spokesperson.
Brown was the mother of a four-year-old, and she was eight-months pregnant at the time of her death.
After 14-months with no arrest, the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward and asking anyone with information to call the FBI in Atlanta at 770-216-3000.
The murder is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s office.
