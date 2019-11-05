DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI has confirmed the identity of a man killed in an explosion over the weekend, but isn’t releasing his name because of the ongoing investigation.
The explosion happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Redan Cove Apartments on Redan Road. The FBI said the man did not live there. The FBI also said there does not appear to be a threat to anyone in the community and there’s no indication it’s related to terrorism.
The man’s dismembered body was found between two apartment buildings in an area near a fence .
People who saw his face said he was a white man they didn’t recognize.
“I’ve lived here for a while and I’ve never seen him here. The police officer did show me a picture, asked me if I recognized him, I didn’t,” said Chelsea Fox. “It was just a picture of the guy’s face, he had like a toboggan on, little bit of blood spatter, nothing too graphic, he didn’t look familiar to me at all.”
Neighbors are curious to learn more about what caused the man to explode and what he was doing in their quiet complex.
“We need to know what actually happened, who was it and why did they do it?” said Vic Rinehart. “If anybody would have been within two or three feet of him they would have exploded right with him.”
The FBI collected evidence at the scene and sent it to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia.
