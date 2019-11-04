DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The FBI is now leading the investigation into an explosion that killed a man in DeKalb County over the weekend.
The man died in an explosion outside of apartments on Redan Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The man has not yet been identified and the FBI sent evidence collected at the scene to its crime lab in Quantico, Virginia. The FBI said at this point there is no indication the explosion is related to terrorism.
Agents focused their attention Monday afternoon on a white U-Haul pickup truck parked in the complex where the explosion happened.
“Until we know the identity of this individual, we won’t know a lot more,” said Kevin Rowson, FBI Atlanta spokesperson.
Adrienne Hall felt the explosion shake her apartment and thought it was a transformer.
It wasn’t until later in the morning when she took her dog for a walk that she made the gruesome discovery. She saw body parts scattered outside of her apartment.
“I actually thought it was a leftover Halloween mannequin prank setup,” she said.
The explosion happened right outside of Hall’s apartment, in between two buildings. The man’s remains were found next to a fence.
“Which way was he traveling? How did he end up here? What was his purpose?” she asked.
Hall said she didn’t recognize the man as someone she would know from her apartment complex.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about who the man is to contact them at 770-216-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.