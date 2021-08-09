ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The third day of school is in the books at North Atlanta High and 14-year-old Freshman Caitlin Winchester is still missing.
New video shows Caitlin arriving at school last Thursday and a photograph shows her leaving. Her parents said she did not board her assigned bus as originally thought and has not been seen since.
“There are so many people that she’s connected with. She has so many friends that care about her and love her and want to see her come home and be safe,” Caitlin’s Mother Angela Winchester said.
News of her disappearance has stunned the community prompting parents like Laura LaHiff to offer a helping hand.
“It’s horrifying. It’s truly horrifying,” LaHiff said. “Absolutely we are here for them. We are ready to mobilize, we’re ready to get boots on the ground, we’re ready to distribute fliers, we’re ready to knock on doors, we’re ready to ask people questions, we’re ready to do whatever it is that they would like us to do.”
The FBI and APS Police are now investigating potential leads, including reports that Caitlin may have been spotted walking near the intersection of Northside Parkway and Mt. Paran Road.
“I think there’s boundless amounts of empathy for them and this awfulness that they must be dealing with at this time,” LaHiff said.
“And if she is out there, we’ve always told her, we’ve said no matter what, no questions asked just reach out to us and tell us where you are, and you’ll never be in trouble. We love you,” Angela Winchester said.
Atlanta Public Schools released the following statement:
"The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating a report of a 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who did not return to her home after the school day ended on Thursday, August. 5. The student did not board a school bus and reportedly was last seen walking along Northside Drive near the school. The safety and well-being of all Atlanta Public Schools students and employees is paramount to the district. As such, APSPD is working with the family and other law enforcement agencies to find the student and return her safely to her family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.