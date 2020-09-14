NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS46) -- Netflix's "Cheer" breakout star Jerry Harris is under investigation by the FBI after being accused of soliciting a minor for sexually explicit photos and sex.
The eccentric and bubbly 21-year-old has not been charged, however, according to a report by USA TODAY, an Illinois home was searched by FBI agents in connection to the allegations.
"The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area," Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told USA TODAY.
Harris, who is a member of the Texas Navaro College cheer squad, gained widespread notoriety for his outgoing and positive personality during season one of the documentary that premiered in January. The hit show earned six Emmy nominations and Harris became a known personality across social media.
Allegations of unlawful activity surrounding the cheerleader began circulating the radar of authorities in August. USA TODAY reports that an employee of Varsity, a company that supplies cheer uniforms and handles competitions, notified Texas and Florida authorities of "inappropriate sexual contact" allegations.
Varsity Chief Legal Officer Burton Brillhart said, "As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future," in a letter to police.
According to Brillhart, Harris was once employed by Varsity, but not during the time of the first allegation which was made in May of 2019. Alleged screenshots from Snapchat are believed to show Harris messaging an individual about meeting up and engaging in sexual activity.
Harris has not publicly responded to the allegations.
