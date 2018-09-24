For whatever reason life may require a move, it's never an easy task.
One East Cobb family wishes it was only scratches, instead they couldn't get their stuff at all.
They hired a moving company they found online, it all seemed legit until the moving company loaded up their stuff and later called saying their belongings were being held ransom unless they paid a large amount of money.
According to Cobb County Police one of their investigators found out the FBI and Department of Justice are investigating similar cases involving a Russian crime group.
"Yeah it's definitely scary but again we always air on the side of caution. We do our research. So I'm sympathetic to someone that didn't do their research like that," says Chuck Currin.
Police were able to track the victim's property to a storage unit that was rented in the name of a suspect who was of Russian descent. Some items were recovered, but police think the suspect may have fled the state.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.