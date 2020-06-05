WALNUT, MI. (CBS46) -- The FBI has joined the Mississippi Police Department along with several local agencies to locate a missing teen.
Police are seeking the public's help in searching for 14-year-old Nathan Alexander Covarrubias who was last seen on May 29 near County Road 772 in Walnut, Mississippi.
Authorities say, Covarrubias suffers from autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder. He was describe wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.
Call 911 if you see Nathan or know where he is located. The public can also contact the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000 or any local FBI office with information related to Nathan.
