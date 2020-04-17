GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Gwinnett County man is accused of sabotaging shipments of masks and other protective equipment intended to be used by healthcare workers and first responders.
FBI investigators say 40 year-old Christopher Dobbins, of Duluth, was able to get into the computer system at his former workplace, Stradis Healthcare, after he was fired in March of 2020. He then allegedly edited and deleted more than 117,000 shipping records of equipment meant for those battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Stradis Healthcare officials say the deliveries were to be used by hospitals across the southeast, New York City and Washington state. The company also says shipping of those key supplies has resumed and operations are back to normal. Dobbins has been released on bond. No word on when he's next expected in court.
“This defendant allegedly disrupted the delivery of personal protective equipment in the middle of a global pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak in a press release. “Scarce medical supplies should go to the healthcare workers and hospitals that need them during the pandemic. The Department of Justice is dedicated to moving quickly on cases like this to bring criminal opportunists to justice and protect the public during these challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.