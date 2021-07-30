ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms to CBS46 that it is assisting the Atlanta Police Department in the murder of Katie Janness at Piedmont Park.
Janness, 40, was found dead just after 1 a.m. Wednesday inside the park after not returning home from a walk with her dog, Bowie. She was found by her life partner, Emma Clark, who went looking for her when she did not answer her phone.
Atlanta Police released a surveillance image of Janness walking her dog across the Pride intersection at 12:09am Wednesday. Less than an hour later, they received a call from Clark around 1:10am, that Janness had been found dead in the park near the 10th street entrance off of Charles Allen Drive.
One day after brutal murder, Atlanta Police increased patrols in the area. Officers on bikes are on duty 24/7 riding inside and around the park. The mounted patrol unit had officers on five horses, patrolling the park throughout the day Thursday as investigators try to identify the killer.
Police are not releasing surveillance video or the 911 call in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.