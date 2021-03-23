The FBI announced Tuesday it will offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a store clerk at a RaceTrac in Watkinsville, Georgia last Friday.
The FBI reward is in addition to a $5,000 reward being offered by RaceTrac.
According to the FBI, 23-year-old Elijah Wood was working at the RaceTrac overnight Friday when the suspected shooter came into the store. The FBI and Oconee Sheriff's Department described the shooter as dressed in all black, sunglasses, a mask, and gloves. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened during an apparent robbery. Oconee County Sheriff's discovered Wood's body behind the counter around 1:40 a.m.
If you have information about the shooting or the suspect, you're asked to call the FBI Atlanta officer at 770-216-3000 or the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 706-769-5665.
