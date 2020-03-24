DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—The FBI has joined the manhunt in search of an armed robber who has reportedly robbed several dollar stores.
According to a press release, on March 10, a man fired shots at an employee during a robbery at a Family Dollar in Lawrenceville. No one was injured during the shooting.
In addition, the FBI reported they believe the same man robbed at least seven other Family Dollar stores between January 9th and February 2nd.
The man reportedly had a gun during each of the robberies.
During the month of March, the FBI said the same man is responsible for robbing four additional Family Dollar stores.
The suspect is described as black male, 5’8” to 5’9” tall, about 150 lbs., and typically wears a dark-color hooded sweatshirt under a dark-color puffy jacket, dark pants and tan-color Timberland-style boots.
According to the FBI, there is a $10,000 reward for information regarding the robberies.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
