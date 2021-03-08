The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who may have information on a man accused of robbing an armored truck.
According to the FBI, Quantavius Murphy and others allegedly robbed an armored truck at a Bank of America ATM on Core Road in North Charleston, South Carolina. The alleged robbery happened on January 16.
A spokesperson with the FBI said Murphy and his associates allegedly took all the cash from the armored truck, however, agents did not say how much money was reportedly taken during the heist.
Murphy is from Cedartown, Ga., and he is believed to be in the Atlanta area, the FBI reported.
According to the FBI, “Investigators also believe that he is armed and has a large portion of the profits of the robbery. Murphy and the other crew members are believed to be either members or associates of the Folk Nation gang.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Columbia Office at 803-551-4200.
