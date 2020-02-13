GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The man who shot and killed a former Gwinnett county law enforcement officer is still on the loose. But now, the FBI is getting involved by offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
“There is never a time that I drive by this location that I’m not reminded of the tremendous loss we suffered that night,” Shannon Volkodav said.
Shannon Volkodav told CBS46 she lost a dear friend inside the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Hamilton Mill Road.
“He was a good person. A good hearted person. A kind hearted man,” Volkodav said.
Her former colleague at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Felix Cosme had retired from law enforcement and taken a job at the store. On January 8th a man attempting to the rob the business shot and killed Cosme.
“It was a tremendous loss to our community that he’s no longer here,” Volkodav added.
Police say Cosme’s killer is still on the loose.
“Felix Cosme did not deserve to die that day. Someone needs to be held accountable,” Volkodav said.
“Sometimes the public may have information that they think is insignificant or not a big deal to them and they see a number like that and they can come forward with information that they may not believe is important but it turns out it can be actually important to instigators,” Officer Michael Truesdell of the Gwinnett County police department said.
Anyone with information on the killer or his whereabouts can report what they know anonymously at 404-577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.