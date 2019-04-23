ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The FBI is seeking help to identify the suspect of an alleged armored robbery at an Atlanta area Wells Fargo Bank.
The robbery occurred at the 1459 Moreland Ave. location around 12:48 p.m. on March 21, as Loomis Armored US was making a cash delivery.
As the Loomis employee went towards the front door to make the delivery, a black male wearing a black skull mask and black hoodie approached and demanded the money.
Most eye witnesses were gone by the time police arrived on the scene.
Loomis is currently offering a $30,000 reward to anyone providing information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the incident. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
