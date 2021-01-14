FBI Seeking Information

The FBI is seeking information on those seen in these photos.

 FBI

The FBI released a new group of photos Thursday of people allegedly involved in the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol building last week.

The new request comes as the Department of Justice and FBI continue to go through digital records and social accounts to identify those involved in the insurrection on January 6 in Washington, DC. Multiple people across the country have been arrested and face charges related to the insurrection.

If you have any information on the identities, you're asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or go to the FBI's website about the insurrection investigation, or contact your local field office.

Download PDF FBI Seeking Information on Violence and Assault at Capitol

