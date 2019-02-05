Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released statistics from a human trafficking operation conducted during an 11-day period leading up to Super Bowl LIII.
The operation was conducted from January 23 to February 2 and it resulted in 169 arrests, including 26 traffickers and 34 people attempting to engage in sex acts with minors.
Nine juveniles were recovered with the youngest being 14 years-old. There were also nine adult human trafficking victims identified.
According to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press in Minneapolis, 94 men were arrested in sex trafficking stings in an 11 day period leading up to Super Bowl LII.
