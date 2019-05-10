ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- FBI officials are searching for two men who were involved in selling large amounts of methamphetamine in east Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.
The two suspects were identified as Javier Eras, 22, of Atlanta and Tim Barnes, 52, of Jasper.
According to police, search warrants were served to six individuals in Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, Cherokee and Pickens counties on Thursday.
FBI reported the following individuals were arrested on federal complaints for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine:
Teofilo Santana-Medrano AKA Carlos Santana, 28, of Lawrenceville, GA
Lesli Alvarado Arroyo, 27, of Lawrenceville, GA
Mitchell Lingerfelt, 44, of Ball Ground, GA
Michael Davis, 56, of Canton, GA
Maria Maldonado, 37, of Atlanta, GA
Salome Urieta-Jamies, 38, of Marietta, GA
If you have information on the whereabouts of Javier Eras and Tim Barnes you're asked to call the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.
