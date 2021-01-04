FBI agents are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who reportedly robbed a Johns Creek Bank.
According to a press release, the alleged robbery happened on December 22 at the Fifth Third Bank, located inside of the Kroger store on State Bridge Road.
The FBI reported a man walked to the bank counter, pointed a gun at the bank teller, and gave the teller a note demanding money.
The teller complied and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
There were no injuries reported during the robbery.
At the time of the reported robbery, the robber was wearing a dark-colored hoodie wrapped tightly around his face, a dark jean jacket over the hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark colored sneakers with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to call at Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.