ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The FBI is asking for the community's help in locating a man caught on camera attempting to rob an Atlanta bank.
Surveillance video captured the suspect's face as he was trying to hold up the BB&T bank branch on Gresham Road.
You can clearly see his face as he demands cash at the counter. He then produces a weapon that he shows tellers.
It's unclear how much money he got away with.
If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
