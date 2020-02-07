ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The FBI, DeKalb County Police, Brookhaven Police, College Park Police, Lithonia Police, and Clarkston Police need the public's help to identify a man they are calling a dangerous serial armed robber targeting Family Dollar stores.
The FBI said the man is suspected of seven armed robberies at Family Dollar stores in the following locations:
- 01/09/2020 at 3460 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079
- 01/16/2020 at 3201 Tucker Norcross Rd., Tucker, GA 30084
- 01/21/2020 at 5404 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035
- 01/22/2020 at 3412 Clairmont Rd., Brookhaven, GA 30319
- 01/23/2020 at 1616 Virginia Ave., Atlanta, GA 30337
- 01/31/2020 at 6871 Main St., Lithonia, GA 30058
- 02/02/2020 at 1125 N. Indian Creek Dr., Lithonia, GA 30021
Law enforcement described the man as between 5'8" and 5'9" tall, about 150 pounds, and typically wears a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt under a dark-colored puffy jacket, dark pants, and tan-color Timberland-style boots. The FBI said the man is usually armed with a hand gun and orders employees to open the safe and then takes the money inside.
If you have information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
-
- -01/09/2020 at 3460 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079
-01/16/2020 at 3201 Tucker Norcross Rd., Tucker, GA 30084
-01/21/2020 at 5404 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035
-01/22/2020 at 3412 Clairmont Rd., Brookhaven, GA 30319
-01/23/2020 at 1616 Virginia Ave., Atlanta, GA 30337
-01/31/2020 at 6871 Main St., Lithonia, GA 30058
-02/02/2020 at 1125 N. Indian Creek Dr., Lithonia, GA 30021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.