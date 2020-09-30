DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The FBI needs your help in identifying an armed robbery suspect in Decatur.
The robbery happened at a Peach State Federal Credit Union on North Decatur Road around 12:18 p.m. on September 24.
Investigators say the suspect entered the credit union and pulled out a handgun and ordered the teller to “Give me the money, this is a robbery.”
During the robbery, the suspect jumped up on the counter, pointed the gun at employees, and grabbed money from the counter, according to police.
The suspect then left the bank and drove off in a silver Nissan Versa with dark tinted windows and no tag.
The suspect was described as a man in his thirties and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, surgical mask, gloves, camouflage jacket and dark jeans and was also seen carrying a silver back pack with white stripes.
At this time, police are asking anyone with information on these individual(s) to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
